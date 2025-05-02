Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 695.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,054 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in ON by 338.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 594,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 459,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ON by 96.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth $995,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Performance

ONON stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. On Holding AG has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $64.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 110.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on ON from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ON from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.