PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,327 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of 89bio worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get 89bio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 89bio

In related news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $91,207.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,521.85. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

89bio Stock Performance

Shares of ETNB opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.25. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $11.84.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Read Our Latest Report on 89bio

89bio Profile

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.