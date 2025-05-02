3,760 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $69.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.46.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 14.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Mizuho set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.43.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

