PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Amundi lifted its position in World Acceptance by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in World Acceptance by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

In other news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $73,292.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,804.40. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $300,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,030.26. The trade was a 21.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,988 shares of company stock valued at $445,523 in the last three months. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WRLD stock opened at $131.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $754.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.35. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $161.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 22.46 and a quick ratio of 22.46.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $1.71. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $165.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

