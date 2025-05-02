Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 2,088 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,694,000 after purchasing an additional 282,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,908,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,538,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,237,000 after purchasing an additional 373,509 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,717 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,624,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,429,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ZM. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $7,189,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $851,342.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,026,790.39. The trade was a 8.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,372 shares of company stock valued at $19,127,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $77.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.83. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.