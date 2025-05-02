Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 68,941 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,958,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Shoe Carnival worth $64,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $471.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $46.92.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.89 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

About Shoe Carnival

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.