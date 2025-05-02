Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,707,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.40% of Marcus & Millichap worth $65,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 807.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 7,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMI opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.28. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $240.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is presently -156.25%.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $101,383.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $80,237.46. This represents a 55.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

