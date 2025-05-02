The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) SVP Sells $129,690.12 in Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 622 shares in the company, valued at $74,279.24. This trade represents a 63.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $121.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.54. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.31 and a 52-week high of $125.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.87.

Read Our Latest Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.