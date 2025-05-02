AQR Arbitrage LLC Reduces Stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth $910,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth about $3,102,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI alerts:

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Price Performance

HCVI stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.06.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI ( NASDAQ:HCVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial technology sectors in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.