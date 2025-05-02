AQR Arbitrage LLC Cuts Position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

AQR Arbitrage LLC trimmed its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,571 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 52,989 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 459,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 52,228 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 97,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 288,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $9.43.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

