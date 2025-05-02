Nanotechnology Stocks Worth Watching – April 29th

OSI Systems, NVE, and Clene are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop and commercialize materials, devices or systems at the nanoscale (roughly 1–100 nanometers). These firms apply nanoscale engineering in fields such as electronics, medicine, energy and advanced materials. Investors buy nanotechnology stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of breakthroughs in molecular- and atomic-scale innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, reaching $203.78. The stock had a trading volume of 38,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $129.18 and a 1-year high of $220.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.86. 6,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,380. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.58. NVE has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $289.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

NASDAQ CLNN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.04. 28,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,781. Clene has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $26.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

Featured Articles