W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WPC. Barclays boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 183.51%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.