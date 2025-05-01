MeiraGTx (MGTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect MeiraGTx to post earnings of ($0.38) per share and revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 146.38% and a negative net margin of 633.05%. The company had revenue of $21.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, analysts expect MeiraGTx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

MeiraGTx Stock Up 2.8 %

MGTX stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $559.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MeiraGTx from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MeiraGTx

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $253,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,408,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,523,969.22. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 882,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,964. The trade was a 2.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MeiraGTx

(Get Free Report)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.