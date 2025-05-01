NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter.

NewLake Capital Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

NewLake Capital Partners stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. NewLake Capital Partners has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $21.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77.

NewLake Capital Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 properties comprised of 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

