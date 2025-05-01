Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 1.4 %

ALK stock opened at $44.32 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.05). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Muehlen Constance E. Von sold 22,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,664,433.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,353.12. This trade represents a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $503,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,808.40. This trade represents a 16.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,650 shares of company stock worth $3,901,798 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.