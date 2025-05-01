Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases Shares of 95,297 ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.17% of ONE Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $43,344,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ONE Gas by 1,421.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,865,000 after buying an additional 456,891 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after acquiring an additional 152,028 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 54,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OGS opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.08.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.79.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

