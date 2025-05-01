Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $132.40 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $157.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $624,333.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,058.76. This represents a 32.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $9,811,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,356,768.40. This represents a 24.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LYV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LYV

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.