US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in US Foods were worth $30,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in US Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,744,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,460,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,304,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,369,000 after buying an additional 292,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,300,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,107,000. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP boosted its holdings in US Foods by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,431,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,548,000 after buying an additional 166,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $65.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

