Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 36,239 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.27% of Green Brick Partners worth $31,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 758.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 10,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $84.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

