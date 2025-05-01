Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $36,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Boise Cascade by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $57,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,292.84. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. This represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

BCC stock opened at $93.16 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $87.84 and a 52-week high of $155.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

