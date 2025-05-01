Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of Northern Trust worth $33,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,486,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $767,378,000 after buying an additional 92,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,809,000 after purchasing an additional 388,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,744,000 after purchasing an additional 202,327 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,532,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,571,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $93.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $79.68 and a 1-year high of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Jane Karpinski sold 2,262 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $251,828.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,883.88. The trade was a 11.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,401.60. This represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,966 shares of company stock worth $781,976 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

