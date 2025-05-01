Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $5.18 Million Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 133.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,363 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Avient were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avient by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Avient by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVNT. Baird R W raised shares of Avient to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Avient in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

AVNT stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $54.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

