Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,888 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 244,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 34,555 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $1,150,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $307,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,004,969.50. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $48,755.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,286.70. This trade represents a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,824 shares of company stock worth $1,392,156. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CARG opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 155.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.72 million. Analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARG. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

