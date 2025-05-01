Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Revolve Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 1,302.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RVLV. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.53.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RVLV opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 67,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $2,074,617.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,430. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $325,962.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,620. This trade represents a 9.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,406 shares of company stock worth $4,378,812. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

