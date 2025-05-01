Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 132.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PIPR opened at $241.72 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $351.80. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

