Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $9,795,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $7,004,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,969,000 after buying an additional 42,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,660,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,757,000 after buying an additional 57,485 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other LPL Financial news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $402,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,838.75. The trade was a 21.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total value of $1,652,001.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,837.66. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $319.79 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.19 and a 52-week high of $384.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.98.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $414.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.83.

Get Our Latest Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.