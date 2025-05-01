Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $461,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 493.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 193,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 306,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,013,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $136.90 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.40 and a 12 month high of $140.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $900,571.56. The trade was a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $131,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

