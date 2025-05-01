Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 182,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,758,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $667.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $428.48 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $409.85 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $480.79 and its 200-day moving average is $524.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $5,753,421.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,296 shares in the company, valued at $15,984,264.64. This represents a 26.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $175,677.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,582,009.17. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,235,041. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

