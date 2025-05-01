Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 507 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. United Community Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.31 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.289 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.



The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

