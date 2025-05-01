Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.