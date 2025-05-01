Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $54.87.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.9565 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 90.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mplx

Insider Buying and Selling at Mplx

In other news, VP Shawn M. Lyon acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.75 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,522.25. This represents a 18.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.