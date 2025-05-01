Quarry LP Sells 807 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Quarry LP reduced its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.76. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.89%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.44.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

