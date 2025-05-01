STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Cut to Hold at Dbs Bank

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Dbs Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

NYSE STM opened at $22.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.11. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.39.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 139.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

