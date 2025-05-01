Aquatic Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $64.48.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

