Quarry LP Buys 199 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Quarry LP grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 197.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,793,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,310,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 36,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down from $345.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.18.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $271.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.42. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.52 and a twelve month high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $1,419,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,560.58. This trade represents a 23.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.32, for a total value of $993,565.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,177.60. This trade represents a 23.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,842,604. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

