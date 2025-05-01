Aquatic Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNTK. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 60,058 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth about $921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kinetik by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 55,050 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kinetik by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinetik by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinetik

In other news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $55,004,370.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 657,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,628,320.78. This represents a 61.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Trading Down 3.9 %

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK opened at $41.34 on Thursday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNTK has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kinetik from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Kinetik Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

