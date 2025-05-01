Quarry LP Invests $78,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,437,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,658,063,000 after buying an additional 3,355,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,218,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,554,996,000 after buying an additional 164,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,166,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,032,000 after buying an additional 157,948 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,664,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,912,000 after buying an additional 1,663,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,489,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $464,926,000 after buying an additional 1,121,414 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $78.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,860. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

