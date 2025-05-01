United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UPS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Galvan Research decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.59.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $95.38 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.79. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

