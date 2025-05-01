Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Receives $110.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th.

CCI opened at $105.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

