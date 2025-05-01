Q1 EPS Estimate for Spruce Biosciences Decreased by Analyst

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Spruce Biosciences in a report released on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $1.50 to $0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 62.10% and a negative net margin of 555.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 288,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Spruce Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

