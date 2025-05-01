Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.41 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $173,053,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,906,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,944,000 after acquiring an additional 429,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,304,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,778,000 after acquiring an additional 414,942 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 818,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,471,000 after purchasing an additional 401,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $251.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.44.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $156.58 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

