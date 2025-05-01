Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,821,701 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,259,697,000 after buying an additional 120,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666,242 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,154,000 after acquiring an additional 63,739 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,359,846 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $415,899,000 after purchasing an additional 262,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,056 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $323,410,000 after purchasing an additional 223,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in First Solar by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,244 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,871,000 after purchasing an additional 426,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $125.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $218.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded First Solar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $80,116.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,648.75. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,129.27. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

