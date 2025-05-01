Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 234 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $395.64 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $460.00. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.04.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.17.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

