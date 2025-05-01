Permian Investment Partners LP Has $104.81 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Permian Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,809,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 457,391 shares during the period. KBR makes up approximately 16.3% of Permian Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Permian Investment Partners LP owned about 1.36% of KBR worth $104,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KBR by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. This represents a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. Citigroup cut their target price on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on KBR from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

