FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 447 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 570.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in CME Group by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry G. Gerdes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,207,729.10. This represents a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Suzanne Sprague sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.83, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,885.88. The trade was a 15.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,076 shares of company stock worth $7,670,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.80.

CME Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $277.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $278.16. The company has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

