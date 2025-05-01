Palestra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTAN. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth $57,349,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at $87,896,000. Battery Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,599,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,439,000.

ServiceTitan Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTAN opened at $115.61 on Thursday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceTitan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceTitan news, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $963,063.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,799,961.85. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $520,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,434.30. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ServiceTitan Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Stories

