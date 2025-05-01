Nebula Research & Development LLC Trims Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Nebula Research & Development LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,197,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,400.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,509,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,116 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,664,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,638,000 after purchasing an additional 631,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $130,772,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 18,281.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 575,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,743,000 after purchasing an additional 572,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.46.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $231.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.67. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.03 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

