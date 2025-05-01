MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carrier Global Stock Performance
NYSE CARR opened at $62.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $83.32.
Carrier Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.43.
Carrier Global Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.
