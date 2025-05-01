Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

MFC stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 58.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

