Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,514 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in F5 were worth $35,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in F5 by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,572 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth about $1,531,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in F5 by 22.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in F5 by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 376,215 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of F5 by 7.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 377,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,101,000 after buying an additional 27,124 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total transaction of $75,206.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452. This trade represents a 55.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total transaction of $1,969,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,836,915.82. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,492 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on F5 from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F5

F5 Stock Up 0.8 %

FFIV opened at $264.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.33. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.12 and a 12-month high of $313.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.91 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.